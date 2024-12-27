Caruso (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets.
The veteran swingman will miss his second consecutive outing while he deals with a left hip strain. Ajay Mitchell, Aaron Wiggins and Kenrich Williams will likely see an uptick in playing time in Caruso's absence.
