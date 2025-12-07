default-cbs-image
Caruso (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jazz.

Caruso will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to a right quadriceps contusion. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against Phoenix. With the veteran swingman being joined by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (elbow), Luguentz Dort (adductor) and Isaiah Joe (knee) on the sidelines, Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell, Aaron Wiggins, Kenrich Williams and Chris Youngblood are all candidates for increased playing time.

