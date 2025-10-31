Caruso totaled zero points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and three steals in 17 minutes during Thursday's 127-108 victory over the Wizards.

Although he failed to score, Caruso managed to produce a few steals to keep his fantasy value afloat. Through three appearances, the veteran guard has produced averages of 5.3 points, 2.7 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers in 23.5 minutes per night.