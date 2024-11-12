Caruso ended Monday's 134-128 victory over the Clippers with 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 20 minutes.

Caruso led the bench in scoring while posting a season-high 12 points in the win. The 30-year-old has struggled offensively through 11 regular-season outings, during which he has averaged 4.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 30.9 percent from the floor across 19.5 minutes per game. While Caruso shouldn't be expected to provide double-digit scoring on a nightly basis, his defensive abilities have been crucial off the bench for the Thunder, and he'll likely continue to receive significant playing time in a stacked rotation.