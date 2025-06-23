Caruso produced 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one block and three steals across 32 minutes during Sunday's 103-91 victory over the Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Alex Caruso played a key role in 2025-26, and his role elevated in the postseason with the Thunder leaning on smaller lineups. It goes without saying, but Caruso was instrumental in their run to the NBA Championship. The veteran shooting guard appeared in 54 regular-season contests, posting 10th-round fantasy value on a per-game basis with averages of 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocks in 19.3 minutes per contest.