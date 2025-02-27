Caruso is out for Friday's game against the Hawks for rest purposes.
The veteran guard will take a seat Friday, clearing up some extra minutes for Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins in Oklahoma City's rotation. Caruso should be able to return to the Thunder's lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Spurs.
