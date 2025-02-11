Caruso will come off the bench in Monday's matchup against the Pelicans, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old swingman will revert back to his normal role off the bench with Luguentz Dort returning to game action. Over his last five outings off the bench, Caruso has averaged 7.0 points, 3.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals across 20.2 minutes per game.