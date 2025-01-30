Caruso has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to a left ankle sprain, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Caruso finished the contest without accumulating any counting statistics in less than a minute of action. The 30-year-old guard's absence should open up more opportunities on the wing for Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins for the remainder of the contest. Caruso's next chance to play will come Saturday against Sacramento.