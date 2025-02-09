Caruso is in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Grizzlies on Saturday, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.
Caruso will make his first start of the 2024-25 regular season Saturday due to the absences of Luguentz Dort (back), Cason Wallace (shoulder) and Chet Holmgren (rest). Caruso registered 12 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block over 20 minutes during the Thunder's 121-109 win over the Raptors on Friday.
More News
-
Thunder's Alex Caruso: Available against Phoenix•
-
Thunder's Alex Caruso: Out against Bucks•
-
Thunder's Alex Caruso: Questionable to face Bucks•
-
Thunder's Alex Caruso: Ruled out against Sacramento•
-
Thunder's Alex Caruso: Sprains ankle, won't return•
-
Thunder's Alex Caruso: Ties season high with four steals•