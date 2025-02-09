Caruso is in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Grizzlies on Saturday, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Caruso will make his first start of the 2024-25 regular season Saturday due to the absences of Luguentz Dort (back), Cason Wallace (shoulder) and Chet Holmgren (rest). Caruso registered 12 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block over 20 minutes during the Thunder's 121-109 win over the Raptors on Friday.