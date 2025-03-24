Caruso will start in Sunday's game against the Clippers, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
The defensive-minded swingman will supplant Kenrich Williams in the starting five on Sunday. Over his last five outings, Caruso has averaged 8.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks across 19.2 minutes per contest.
