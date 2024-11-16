Caruso (hip) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Mavericks.
Caruso will miss his third straight contest Sunday due to right hip soreness. The 30-year-old guard's next chance to suit up is Tuesday's matchup with San Antonio.
