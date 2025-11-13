Caruso closed Wednesday's 121-92 victory over the Lakers with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 17 minutes.

Caruso's per-minute production remains elite, but his workload leaves a lot to be desired. Similar to the 2024-25 season, the Thunder keep his minutes down in order to keep him fresh for the playoffs because he's had problems staying healthy in the past. Through nine games, Caruso is on pace for 10th-round value in nine-category formats in 20.9 minutes per contest.