Caruso (hip) is out for Friday's game versus the Suns.
Caruso will miss his second straight contest Friday due to right hip soreness. Ajay Mitchell and Cason Wallace will likely continue to receive increased playing time in his absence. Caruso's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Dallas.
