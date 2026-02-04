Caruso (adductor) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game in San Antonio.

Caruso will take a maintenance day on the second leg of a back-to-back set, but he should be back in action for Saturday's game against the Rockets. With Caruso, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal), Luguentz Dort (patellofemoraljoint) and Ajay Mitchell (abdominal) all unavailable for Wednesday's game, the Thunder's backcourt will be quite thin. Expect big minutes for Aaron Wiggins, Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe on Wednesday evening.