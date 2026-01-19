Caruso has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Cavaliers due to right groin soreness, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Caruso's next chance to play comes Wednesday in Milwaukee. The likes of Ajay Mitchell, Isaiah Joe and Cason Wallace are all in line for an uptick in minutes for the rest of Monday's tilt. Before departing, Caruso logged one point, one rebound, two assists and two steals in seven minutes of action.