Caruso has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to a left ankle sprain, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Caruso finishes the contest without accumulating any counting stats in less than a minute of action. The 30-year-old guard's absence should open up more opportunities for Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Kenrich Williams. His next chance to play will come Saturday against Sacramento.
More News
-
Thunder's Alex Caruso: Ties season high with four steals•
-
Thunder's Alex Caruso: Makes defensive impact in return•
-
Thunder's Alex Caruso: Off injury report for Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Alex Caruso: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Thunder's Alex Caruso: Ruled out for Friday•
-
Thunder's Alex Caruso: Won't play Wednesday•