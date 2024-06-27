Ducas agreed to a two-way deal with the Thunder on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

While Ducas isn't the most gifted athlete, he plays with a ton of effort on defense and is a willing passer and solid three-point shooter. He ended his senior year at Saint Mary's with averages of 9.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.4 triples per contest on 45.3 percent shooting, and he'll continue to develop in Oklahoma City, where he'll spend a decent amount of time with its G League program.