Ducas (back) logged 14 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 133-100 win over the 76ers, finishing with three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal.

The two-way player made his first appearance at either the NBA or G League level since March 2 after recently missing time with a back injury. Ducas is averaging just 5.0 minutes per game over 18 appearances with the Thunder on the season. Still, he could see more opportunities at the NBA level over the final few weeks of the regular season, while Oklahoma City occasionally looks to rest key players in advance of the playoffs.