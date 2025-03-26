site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Thunder's Alex Ducas: Remains out Thursday
Ducas (quadriceps) is out for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies.
Ducas will miss a third straight game due to a right quadriceps strain. His absence shouldn't impact many fantasy decisions.
