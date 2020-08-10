Roberson (foot) doesn't appear on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Suns.

Roberson was withheld from Sunday's win over the Wizards due to a sore foot, but his absence from the injury report a day later suggests he was likely just getting some maintenance in the front end of a back-to-back set. With starting shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (calf) out Monday and top backcourt reserve Dennis Schroder (personal) still away from the team, Roberson could be in store for his biggest workload to date in the NBA bubble. In his four appearances since the NBA restart, Roberson has played between five and 11 minutes each time out.