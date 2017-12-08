Thunder's Andre Roberson: Chips in across the board
Roberson collected just seven points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), but added eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 100-95 loss to Brooklyn.
Roberson did a bit of everything Thursday, as the Thunder suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Nets. He has been quietly putting up some nice numbers this season, but remains available in most leagues. He is not going to score many points, but gets his value from his defensive stats and field goal percentage. He is not someone who is worth owning but could be a nice streaming option if you are in need of steals and blocks.
