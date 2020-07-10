Roberson (knee) went through "everything" during Friday's practice, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
As expected, Roberson is inching closer to full clearance to play in the resumed 2019-20 season. More information should become available as he continues to go through practices.
