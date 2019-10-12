Thunder's Andre Roberson: Doesn't practice Saturday
Roberson (knee) did not practice Saturday, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
The Thunder are remaining cautious in bringing along Roberson, who is recovering from knee surgery and missed all of last season. A timetable for his return is very unclear.
