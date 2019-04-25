Thunder's Andre Roberson: Expected to be ready for camp

Roberson (kneecap) noted that he's on track to return for next season's training camp, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.

Roberson missed all of this season due to surgery on his left kneecap, plus multiple setbacks. It's tough to gauge what his role will be next season, as it's possible OKC attempts to shake things up following another first-round playoff exit. Either way, it seems unlikely he'll be fantasy relevant, as he's solely a low-usage defensive talent.