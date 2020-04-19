Thunder's Andre Roberson: Feels ready to play again
Roberson (knee) said Friday in an interview with Nate Tomlinson on the "Catching Up with the Family" podcast that he could soon receive clearance to play. "I'm kinda past the rehab stage. I'm almost to the point where I should be playing, honestly. But I'm still taking it a day at a time until I get back into our medical staff's hands and get reevaluated."
Roberson's last NBA appearance came back in January 2018, but the swingman finally seems to feel comfortable with where he stands in his recovery from the left knee surgery that has sidelined him for 27 months. The Thunder likely won't provide an update on Roberson until the team reconvenes for workouts if or when the NBA season resumes, but even if he gains clearance to play, don't expect the 28-year-old to take on a regular rotation role right away, given his lengthy layoff.
