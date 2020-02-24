Thunder's Andre Roberson: Goes through individual drills
Roberson (knee) took part in individual drills Monday, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Roberson has yet to return to team practice but took part in individual drills Monday. While his participation in on-court activities is encouraging, the 27-year-old's remains without a firm timetable for return. He can continue to be considered out indefinitely until the team provides an official update to his status.
