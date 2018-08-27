Thunder's Andre Roberson: Hopes to be back by December
Roberson (kneecap) acknowledged last week that he's expecting to be 100 percent healthy by December, Joe Buettner of Fox 25 News Oklahoma City reports. "Sitting out a whole year away from a high level of basketball is going to be tough in terms of coming back," Roberson said. "I'm not really putting a particular time on it, but I want to come back to myself somewhere in like December. So, it'd be great if it happened before. Christmas, that'd be great."
Roberson previously suggested that he hoped to be a full participant in training camp, but that was always going to be an ambitious goal after he required surgery to repair a left patellar tendon in January, followed by a scope of the same knee in May. Considering he has yet to crack an average of seven points per game in any of his five seasons in the NBA, Roberson isn't much of an asset in the fantasy realm, but he'll likely see a sizable role once healthy due to his standing as the Thunder's top perimeter defender. While Roberson is likely on the sideline for the first month or two of the season, Dennis Schroder, Raymond Felton, Alex Abrines and Terrance Ferguson are the top candidates to handle most of the minutes alongside Russell Westbrook.
