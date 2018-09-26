Thunder's Andre Roberson: Hopes to be cleared by December

Roberson (knee) said he hopes to be cleared to return to action before December, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Roberson is in the latter stages of his recovery from a torn patella tendon, but the Thunder will continue to bring him along gradually given the rather severe nature of the injury. Oklahoma City is prepared to be without Roberson for at least the first month-and-a-half of the regular season, which equates to roughly 20 games. Roberson, himself, indicated that even if he's cleared before December, it might take until around Christmas for him to be "back to my elite self on the defensive end."