Thunder's Andre Roberson: Likely to remain out Tuesday

Roberson (knee) is not expected to play Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, Fred Katz of the Norman Transcript reports.

The Thunder stopped short of officially ruling Roberson out, but coach Billy Donovan said Monday that his "feeling" is that the defensive specialist will miss a fifth consecutive game with tendinitis in his knee. If that is ultimately the case, rookie Terrance Ferguson would be in line for another spot start.

