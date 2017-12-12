Thunder's Andre Roberson: Limited at Tuesday's practice
Roberson (ankle) was limited at Tuesday's practice, not making sharp cuts and mostly doing set shots, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Roberson missed Monday's game against the Hornets due to a sprained left ankle. Though his limited participation in Tuesday's practice isn't promising, he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers until further notice. If he's held out, Alex Abrines would probably see increased run and draw a start once more.
