Thunder's Andre Roberson: Limited in practice Monday

Roberson (knee) was unable to participate in contact-based drills in Monday's practice, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.

Roberson hasn't played this so far this season as he continues to recover from left knee surgery. While the fact that he's practicing is a good sign, his inability to take part in contact-based drills indicates that he's still a ways from returning. Though it's unlikely that he plays, Roberson will continue to be listed as a game-time decision for Tuesday's tilt with Orlando until an official decision on his availability has been made.