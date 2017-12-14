Thunder's Andre Roberson: Listed as out for Friday

Roberson (ankle) is listed as out in the game notes for Friday's matchup with the Sixers, Erik Horne of the Oklahoman reports.

While Roberson is listed out, game notes are not always reliable, so there's a chance he sees his status upgraded at some point over the next 24 hours. For now, however, Roberson can be considered out, marking his third straight absence due to a lingering left ankle sprain. If Roberson does sit out, Alex Abrines would likely pick up another start after posting 14 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes while filling in Wednesday.