Thunder's Andre Roberson: Listed as out for Friday
Roberson (ankle) is listed as out in the game notes for Friday's matchup with the Sixers, Erik Horne of the Oklahoman reports.
While Roberson is listed out, game notes are not always reliable, so there's a chance he sees his status upgraded at some point over the next 24 hours. For now, however, Roberson can be considered out, marking his third straight absence due to a lingering left ankle sprain. If Roberson does sit out, Alex Abrines would likely pick up another start after posting 14 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes while filling in Wednesday.
More News
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Won't play Wednesday vs. Indiana•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Listed as questionable for Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Limited at Tuesday's practice•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Out Monday with ankle injury•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Questionable for Monday•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Chips in across the board•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.