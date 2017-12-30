Thunder's Andre Roberson: Listed as out Sunday with knee injury

Roberson is listed as out for Sunday's contest against the Mavericks due to patellar tendonitis, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

This is the first news of Roberson dealing with an injury, so he likely sustained it during Friday's loss to the Bucks. With Paul George (knee) also listed as out, the Thunder will have to rely on the deep wing reserves for help.

