Thunder's Andre Roberson: Listed as out Tuesday

Roberson (knee) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Erik Horne of the Oklahoman reports.

Coach Billy Donovan mentioned earlier Monday that he expected Roberson to remain sidelined, which has now been confirmed by the team listing him as out. With the Thunder heading into a back-to-back set, there's certainly a chance Roberson is also held out Wednesday against the Timberwolves, though additional word on that may not come until game day. Terrence Ferguson should draw a fourth straight start at shooting guard in his place.