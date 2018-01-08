Thunder's Andre Roberson: Listed as out Tuesday
Roberson (knee) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Erik Horne of the Oklahoman reports.
Coach Billy Donovan mentioned earlier Monday that he expected Roberson to remain sidelined, which has now been confirmed by the team listing him as out. With the Thunder heading into a back-to-back set, there's certainly a chance Roberson is also held out Wednesday against the Timberwolves, though additional word on that may not come until game day. Terrence Ferguson should draw a fourth straight start at shooting guard in his place.
More News
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Likely to remain out Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Will miss at least next three games•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Listed as out Sunday with knee injury•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Will play, start Friday•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Listed as out for Friday•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Won't play Wednesday vs. Indiana•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start