Thunder's Andre Roberson: Listed as questionable for Wednesday

Roberson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Roberson was limited at Tuesday's practice after being absent from Monday's loss to the Hornets, and while his inability to make cuts at practice isn't encouraging, it looks like the Thunder are holding out hope. Should Roberson miss his second straight contest, Alex Abrines would be in line for his second straight start.

