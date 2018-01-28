Thunder's Andre Roberson: May have ruptured patellar tendon

According to preliminary reports, Roberson ruptured his patellar tendon during Saturday's game against the Pistons, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

This is tough news for the 26-year-old, who suffered the injury during the third quarter of Saturday's contest and was subsequently stretchered off the court. There is still further testing to be done, but things aren't looking great for Roberson; if the initial diagnosis is confirmed, he'll be forced to miss the remainder of the season. Either way, it sounds like the Thunder will be without their defensive specialist for an extended period, so look for Alex Abrines, Terrance Ferguson and Josh Huestis to benefit from increased playing time as a result.