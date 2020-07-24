Roberson (knee) is available to play during Friday's scrimmage against the Celtics with no minutes limit, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.

This is a massive step for Roberson, who hasn't played competitive basketball in two and a half years due to a left knee injury. Assuming everything goes well Friday, it seems likely we'll see him in the rotation come the Thunder's first seeding game Aug. 1 against the Jazz.

