Roberson (knee) is available to play during Friday's scrimmage against the Celtics with no minutes limit, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.
This is a massive step for Roberson, who hasn't played competitive basketball in two and a half years due to a left knee injury. Assuming everything goes well Friday, it seems likely we'll see him in the rotation come the Thunder's first seeding game Aug. 1 against the Jazz.
