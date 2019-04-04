Thunder's Andre Roberson: Not "anywhere near" return

Roberson (kneecap) has all but been ruled out for the remainder of the season, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

Roberson's injury doesn't seem to be healing as hoped, and it's unlikely Roberson will return this year unless the Thunder make an extremely deep playoff run. On a positive note, he should have nearly an entire offseason to be healthy and train for next year.

