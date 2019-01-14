Thunder's Andre Roberson: Not close to returning
Coach Billy Donovan indicated Monday that Roberson (knee) is not close to returning to game action, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Roberson is in the midst of a lengthy recovery process since he initially suffered a leg injury in January of 2018. He's coming up on a full year since his last game (Jan. 27), and his rehab has already entailed a few setbacks. Donovan told reporters that the Thunder remain confident that Roberson will be back before the end of the season, but at this point getting the defensive-minded wing back at any juncture before the postseason would feel like a victory.
