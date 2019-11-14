Thunder's Andre Roberson: Not practicing
Roberson (knee) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.
The Thunder haven't officially ruled Roberson out for Friday's game against the 76ers, but his absence from practice a day in advance makes it highly unlikely he'll be available to make his season debut. Roberson hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Jan. 27, 2018.
