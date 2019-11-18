Thunder's Andre Roberson: Out again Monday
Roberson (knee) won't play in Monday's game versus the Clippers.
Roberson will miss yet another game, as he continues to recover from left knee surgery. The guard, who continues to be considered day-to-day, is reportedly nearing a return soon.
