Thunder's Andre Roberson: Out Monday vs. Kings

Roberson (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings, Erik Horne of the Oklahoman reports.

According to coach Billy Donovan, Roberson continues to make progress in his recovery, but still isn't quite 100 percent and is set to be reevaluated following Monday's contest. With Roberson missing an eighth straight game, look for Terrance Ferguson to continue to start at shooting guard, with Josh Huestis getting additional run off the bench. Roberson's next opportunity to take the court will be Wednesday against the Lakers.