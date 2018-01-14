Thunder's Andre Roberson: Out Monday vs. Kings
Roberson (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings, Erik Horne of the Oklahoman reports.
According to coach Billy Donovan, Roberson continues to make progress in his recovery, but still isn't quite 100 percent and is set to be reevaluated following Monday's contest. With Roberson missing an eighth straight game, look for Terrance Ferguson to continue to start at shooting guard, with Josh Huestis getting additional run off the bench. Roberson's next opportunity to take the court will be Wednesday against the Lakers.
More News
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Out Tuesday and Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Listed as out Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Likely to remain out Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Will miss at least next three games•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Listed as out Sunday with knee injury•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...