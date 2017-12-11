Thunder's Andre Roberson: Out Monday with ankle injury
Roberson (ankle) will not play Monday against the Hornets, Royce Young of ESPN reports.
Roberson turned his ankle during Saturday's win over Memphis, in which he played 41 minutes and finished with two points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Billy Donovan is yet to announce who will start in his place, though Alex Abrines seems like the most likely candidate.
More News
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Questionable for Monday•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Chips in across the board•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Scores five points in Saturday's win•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Strong all-around line Sunday•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Staying in Oklahoma City•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Records career-high five blocks in Game 4•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...