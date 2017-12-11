Thunder's Andre Roberson: Out Monday with ankle injury

Roberson (ankle) will not play Monday against the Hornets, Royce Young of ESPN reports.

Roberson turned his ankle during Saturday's win over Memphis, in which he played 41 minutes and finished with two points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Billy Donovan is yet to announce who will start in his place, though Alex Abrines seems like the most likely candidate.

