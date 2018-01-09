Thunder's Andre Roberson: Out Tuesday and Wednesday

Roberson (knee), who's already been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, will also be held out of Wednesday's matchup with the Timberwolves, Brett Dawson of the Oklahoman reports.

Roberson was able to do some non-contact work during practice recently, but still isn't quite healthy enough to make a return to the court. With the Thunder heading into a back-to-back set Tuesday and Wednesday, Roberson will remain out for both contests, which would then give him nearly four more days of rest and recovery ahead of Saturday's tilt with the Hornets. Roberson is set to be reevaluated later this week and he'll likely need to put in a full-contact practice in order to be cleared for Saturday. Terrence Ferguson is the favorite to continue to start in Roberson's place, though Josh Huestis is also a candidate to see extra minutes as well.