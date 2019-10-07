Thunder's Andre Roberson: Out Tuesday
Roberson (knee) won't play Tuesday against Dallas, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
It appears as though the Thunder will ease back Roberson into the rotation during the preseason, as Roberson is coming off a long recovery journey from knee surgery back in the spring of 2018. Roberson will likely be tabbed questionable for the Thunder's next preseason game a week from Monday.
