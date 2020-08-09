Roberson will not be available Sunday against Washington due to a sore foot, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.
The absence is believed to be precautionary, but Roberson should be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's game against Phoenix on the second half of a back to back set.
