Roberson saw 11 minutes of action in Friday's scrimmage against Boston.

In his first competitive game since Jan. 27 of 2018, Roberson posted five points on 2-of-3 shooting, including hitting one of his two three-point attempts. Given the extreme length of his absence, Roberson will likely be brought along slowly, but he figures to be a part of what's currently a muddled OKC wing rotation as seeding games approach.