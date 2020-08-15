Roberson tallied just two points (1-9 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 107-103 loss to the Clippers.

Roberson was ordinary on the offensive end but the fact he played 28 minutes in a meaningless game bodes well for his immediate future. While his role on the offensive end is barely noticeable, his defensive prowess should ensure he sees meaningful minutes against the Rockets. He may be tasked with defending James Harden at times and could prove to be a key factor in the final outcome. With that being said, he offers basically no fantasy value and can be left on all waivers.