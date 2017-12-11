Thunder's Andre Roberson: Questionable for Monday
Roberson is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Hornets due to a left ankle sprain, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
It's unclear exactly when Roberson suffered the ankle sprain, but his potential absence accompanies the likely return of All-Star wing Paul George, who has missed the last two games due to a calf bruise. Should Roberson be held out, Alex Abrines would likely remain in the starting lineup at shooting guard while Paul George takes back his spot at small forward.
More News
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Chips in across the board•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Scores five points in Saturday's win•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Strong all-around line Sunday•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Staying in Oklahoma City•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Records career-high five blocks in Game 4•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Posts postseason career high in scoring Sunday•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...