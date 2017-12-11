Thunder's Andre Roberson: Questionable for Monday

Roberson is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Hornets due to a left ankle sprain, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

It's unclear exactly when Roberson suffered the ankle sprain, but his potential absence accompanies the likely return of All-Star wing Paul George, who has missed the last two games due to a calf bruise. Should Roberson be held out, Alex Abrines would likely remain in the starting lineup at shooting guard while Paul George takes back his spot at small forward.

