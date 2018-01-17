Thunder's Andre Roberson: Questionable Wednesday vs. Lakers

Roberson (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Lakers, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

Roberson has been sidelined over the past eight contests while nursing tendinitis in his knee, though has apparently made significant strides in his recovery, making him a 50/50 shot to take the floor Wednesday. If he does in fact play, Alex Abrines and Terrance Ferguson would likely see reduced roles.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories